The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/31 KVCR Midday News: Bill to Classify Child Trafficking as Serious Crime, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Reopens, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 31, 2023 at 1:38 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A bill to classify child trafficking as a serious crime in California faces its next legislative hurdle Friday.
  • The CHP is linking up with its counterparts in Nevada and Arizona for a Maximum Enforcement Period during Labor Day weekend.
  • The Palm Springs International Airport has announced it will behind two construction projects focused on passenger comfort, local flavor, and retail options.
  • Dozens of fires have popped up along the California-Oregon border in recent weeks.
  • The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will reopen Friday after annual maintenance closure.
  • Tesla is allowing a no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods, but U.S. regulators have questions.
