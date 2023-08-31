KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/31 KVCR Midday News: Bill to Classify Child Trafficking as Serious Crime, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Reopens, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A bill to classify child trafficking as a serious crime in California faces its next legislative hurdle Friday.
- The CHP is linking up with its counterparts in Nevada and Arizona for a Maximum Enforcement Period during Labor Day weekend.
- The Palm Springs International Airport has announced it will behind two construction projects focused on passenger comfort, local flavor, and retail options.
- Dozens of fires have popped up along the California-Oregon border in recent weeks.
- The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will reopen Friday after annual maintenance closure.
- Tesla is allowing a no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods, but U.S. regulators have questions.