The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/30 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Calls for Catalytic Converter Theft Penalties, CSU Fails to Return Native Human Remains and Artifacts, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • San Bernardino city officials have agreed to update their housing plan to meet state-mandated goals, which translates to 8,123 additional housing units by 2029.
  • Riverside County Supervisors are calling for law enforcement to penalize anyone in possession of a catalytic converter who fails to show proof of ownership.
  • CSU administrators were on the hot seat over their decades-long failure to return 698,200 Native American human remains and artifacts to appropriate tribal descendants.
  • Recent weather changes have increased the potential for fire in the region.
  • FBI and European partners seize major malware network in blow to global cybercrime.
Local news
Shareen Awad
