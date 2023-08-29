© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/29 KVCR Midday News: CARE Courts to Roll Out in October, Newsom Announces Zero-Interest Loans For Distressed Hospitals, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 29, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • CARE Courts, Governor Newsom’s answer to getting Californians with mental health struggles off the streets, will start rolling out across the state this October.
  • Arraignment is set for today for one of two men suspected of burglarizing and vandalizing several vehicles in Rancho Mirage, with stolen property and damages exceeding $35,000.
  • Governor Newsom’s administration announced $300 million for distressed hospitals.
  • Menifee police have contacted a former student alleged to have suggested a potential shooting at the Ethan A. Chase Middle School through a social media post.
  • Riverside’s popular year-ending Festival of Lights will get a jump start, with its switch-on ceremony being moved up to November 18.
  •  The National Weather Service is promising further and more significant cooling Thursday through the end of the week.
