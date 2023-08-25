Thousands of Chicago kids are left without a bus ride to school amid driver shortages

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
Nereida Moreno is a producer on WBEZ’s Morning Shift program. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune’s metro desk with a focus on immigration and Latino communities. Prior to that, Nereida was a breaking news reporter with the Southern California News Group. She covered crime and public safety issues in her native San Bernardino, Calif. before moving to Chicago in 2016.Nereida earned bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and American Studies from California State University, Fullerton. She drinks beer in her spare time.