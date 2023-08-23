KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/23 KVCR Midday News: One Woman Remains Missing in Seven Oaks, Corpse Flower Blooms at Huntington Library, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- One woman remains missing in the San Bernardino mountain community of Seven Oaks after Tropical Storm Hilary washed away her trailer.
- Late last night the Temecula school board adopted a policy that requires teachers to tell parents if their child identifies as transgender at school.
- San Francisco launches a driverless bus service following robotaxi expansion.
- Business groups want to make it harder to raise taxes in California.
- Another corpse flower is about to bloom at The Huntington Library in San Marino.