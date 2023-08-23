© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/23 KVCR Midday News: One Woman Remains Missing in Seven Oaks, Corpse Flower Blooms at Huntington Library, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • One woman remains missing in the San Bernardino mountain community of Seven Oaks after Tropical Storm Hilary washed away her trailer.
  • Late last night the Temecula school board adopted a policy that requires teachers to tell parents if their child identifies as transgender at school.
  • San Francisco launches a driverless bus service following robotaxi expansion.
  • Business groups want to make it harder to raise taxes in California.
  • Another corpse flower is about to bloom at The Huntington Library in San Marino.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad