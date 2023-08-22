© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

India is set to land a robotic probe on the moon tomorrow

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published August 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT

Wednesday morning, India will attempt to land a robotic probe on the moon. The targeted landing site of this mission is near the lunar south pole.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel