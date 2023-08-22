KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/22 KVCR Midday News: Storm Leaves Seven Oaks Residents Stranded, Rural Areas of CA to Have High Speed Internet, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Santa Ana River overflowed its banks near the community of Seven Oaks, leaving 30 residents stranded and prompting an air rescue.
- California’s largest public hospital plans to notify thousands of former patients they may be eligible for refunds as part of a major legal settlement.
- The region’s first human infections of West Nile virus are being reported West Nile virus.
- More than 3700 people in rural and remote areas of California will soon have high-speed broadband internet.