The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/22 KVCR Midday News: Storm Leaves Seven Oaks Residents Stranded, Rural Areas of CA to Have High Speed Internet, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Santa Ana River overflowed its banks near the community of Seven Oaks, leaving 30 residents stranded and prompting an air rescue.
  • California’s largest public hospital plans to notify thousands of former patients they may be eligible for refunds as part of a major legal settlement.
  • The region’s first human infections of West Nile virus are being reported West Nile virus.
  • More than 3700 people in rural and remote areas of California will soon have high-speed broadband internet.
