© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Announces Livestream for Celebrations of Life of Fallen Firefighters

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell
Published August 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM PDT

From the Press Release:
In the wake of the profound losses the community has experienced, the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department is committed to ensuring that all who wish to pay their respects can do so. As such, livestreaming options will be provided for the celebrations of life for Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez and
Assistant Chief Josh Bischof via the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department YouTube Channel.

The press release is below. If it does not load, click here.

Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell