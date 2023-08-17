© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Native American grassroots leader Ada Deer dies at 88

By Hope Kirwan
Published August 17, 2023 at 2:39 PM PDT

Ada Deer, the former United States assistant secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs and Native American leader in Wisconsin, has died at age 88.

