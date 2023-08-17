Native American grassroots leader Ada Deer dies at 88

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
Hope Kirwan left KBIA in September 2015.Hope Kirwan is a reporter/producer for KBIA's Health & Wealth Desk. Originally from Macomb, IL, she is a graduate of the University of Missouri with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Previously she worked as a student reporter for KBIA and also reported for Tri States Public Radio in Macomb.