KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/17 KVCR Midday News: Green Jobs in CA To Increase, Tropical Storm Hilary On The Way, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- State Senator Richard D. Roth has announced that the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California will receive $500,000 in the 2023-2024 state budget.
- Investigators say miscommunication between pilots caused United plane to drop near ocean’s surface.
- Green jobs in the Golden State are projected to increase by more than 7% over the next five years.
- The iPhone ‘hang up’ button might not be moving places after all.
- Forecasters are sounding a warning about Tropical Storm Hilary.