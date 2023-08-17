© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/17 KVCR Midday News: Green Jobs in CA To Increase, Tropical Storm Hilary On The Way, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 17, 2023 at 11:21 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • State Senator Richard D. Roth has announced that the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California will receive $500,000 in the 2023-2024 state budget.
  • Investigators say miscommunication between pilots caused United plane to drop near ocean’s surface.
  • Green jobs in the Golden State are projected to increase by more than 7% over the next five years.
  • The iPhone ‘hang up’ button might not be moving places after all.
  • Forecasters are sounding a warning about Tropical Storm Hilary.
