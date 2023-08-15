KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/15 KVCR Midday News: Testicular Cancer Rates Higher for Firefighters, CalFleet Advisor Program for Zero Emission Trucks, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The California Air Resources Board launched a program called CalFleet Advisor that aims to help drivers get familiar with the state’s plan for transitioning trucks to zero emissions.
- Multiple studies show that firefighters are being diagnosed with testicular cancer at higher rates than other workers.
- A groundbreaking was recently held in Sacramento for a new 140-unit affordable housing project called On Broadway.
- KVCR’s Toni Lopez gives a weather update.