The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/15 KVCR Midday News: Testicular Cancer Rates Higher for Firefighters, CalFleet Advisor Program for Zero Emission Trucks, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The California Air Resources Board launched a program called CalFleet Advisor that aims to help drivers get familiar with the state’s plan for transitioning trucks to zero emissions.
  • Multiple studies show that firefighters are being diagnosed with testicular cancer at higher rates than other workers.
  • A groundbreaking was recently held in Sacramento for a new 140-unit affordable housing project called On Broadway.
  • KVCR’s Toni Lopez gives a weather update.
