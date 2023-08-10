KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/10 KVCR Midday News: Maui Fire, Newsom Calls for Clean, Renewable Hydrogen, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- At least 36 were killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape.
- Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for a new strategy for clean, renewable hydrogen.
- Closing arguments are expected next week in the trial of a 34-year old convicted felon accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Temecula woman.
- The last of a 500-acre wildfire near Lake Perris is being mopped up.
- On Monday, San Francisco taxi drivers protested against the expansion of autonomous vehicles outside of the California Public Utilities Commission.