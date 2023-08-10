© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/10 KVCR Midday News: Maui Fire, Newsom Calls for Clean, Renewable Hydrogen, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • At least 36 were killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for a new strategy for clean, renewable hydrogen.
  • Closing arguments are expected next week in the trial of a 34-year old convicted felon accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Temecula woman.
  • The last of a 500-acre wildfire near Lake Perris is being mopped up.
  • On Monday, San Francisco taxi drivers protested against the expansion of autonomous vehicles outside of the California Public Utilities Commission.
Shareen Awad
