The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/8 KVCR Midday News: Vets Can Still Apply for PACT Act Benefits, Inland Edition Premieres Friday on KVCR TV, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 8, 2023 at 12:37 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Two CAL FIRE firefighters and a pilot passed away in a two-helicopter collision on Sunday.
  • Veterans who apply for benefits through the “Honoring Our PACT Act” by August 9 of this year will be eligible to receive retroactive benefits. Visit VA.gov or call 1-800-827-1000
  • The former UC Davis student charged in a series of stabbings was deemed not competent to stand trial.
  • Metrolink service along the Perris Valley Line will be suspended this weekend for construction work.
  • Inland Edition will premiere Friday, August 11 at 6pm and 11pm on KVCR TV.
Local news
