KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/8 KVCR Midday News: Vets Can Still Apply for PACT Act Benefits, Inland Edition Premieres Friday on KVCR TV, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Two CAL FIRE firefighters and a pilot passed away in a two-helicopter collision on Sunday.
- Veterans who apply for benefits through the “Honoring Our PACT Act” by August 9 of this year will be eligible to receive retroactive benefits. Visit VA.gov or call 1-800-827-1000
- The former UC Davis student charged in a series of stabbings was deemed not competent to stand trial.
- Metrolink service along the Perris Valley Line will be suspended this weekend for construction work.
- Inland Edition will premiere Friday, August 11 at 6pm and 11pm on KVCR TV.