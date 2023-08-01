© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Drop In Smoking Californians Leads to Cuts in Funding for Early Childhood Services

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published August 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM PDT

A drop in Californians smoking has led to cuts in funding for early childhood services. In 1998, Proposition 10 was passed, levying a tobacco tax and dedicating the money for programs that would help parents, caregivers, and children ages 0 to 5. CapRadio reports that as sales of tobacco products have gone down, the First 5 Association of California have lowered their budget and cut back on programs.

KVCR's Toni Lopez has more.

