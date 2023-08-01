© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/1 KVCR Midday News: Bonny Fire Containment Not Likely Until Aug 7, Bear Relaxes in Burbank Jacuzzi, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 1, 2023 at 12:49 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • More than 2,000 firefighters are struggling to put down the Bonny Fire, with containment not likely until August 7.
  • $7.2 million has been secured for the Southern California Railway Museum to connect to Perris-Downtown Metrolink Station.
  • Three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar at Cable Airport in Upland.
  • Donald Trump’s early work to set rules for nominating contest notches big win in delegate-rich California.
  • NASA listens for Voyager 2 spacecraft after wrong command cuts contact.
  • In the summer heat, a bear was spotted in a Burbank backyard jacuzzi.
