KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/1 KVCR Midday News: Bonny Fire Containment Not Likely Until Aug 7, Bear Relaxes in Burbank Jacuzzi, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- More than 2,000 firefighters are struggling to put down the Bonny Fire, with containment not likely until August 7.
- $7.2 million has been secured for the Southern California Railway Museum to connect to Perris-Downtown Metrolink Station.
- Three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar at Cable Airport in Upland.
- Donald Trump’s early work to set rules for nominating contest notches big win in delegate-rich California.
- NASA listens for Voyager 2 spacecraft after wrong command cuts contact.
- In the summer heat, a bear was spotted in a Burbank backyard jacuzzi.