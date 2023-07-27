© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has died at 56

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published July 27, 2023 at 1:47 AM PDT

Sinéad O'Connor, the acclaimed Irish singer who had one of the biggest hits of the early '90s with her version of "Nothing Compares 2 U," has died. She was 56.

