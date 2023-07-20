Family of Rob Adams Marks One Year Anniversary of His Death

It’s been one year since Rob Adams was shot and killed by San Bernardino police officers. Adams’ family marked the anniversary of his death in the Golden Valley Medical parking lot in San Bernardino where it happened.

The tone was celebratory at the memorial for Adams. Dozens of his family members and close friends gathered to celebrate his life. They were wearing t-shirts with photos of Adams. In the corner, people are preparing food and drinks. Music is blaring from someone’s car stereo. Young kids are running around nearby under a set of tents.

They’re together, Adams’ brother Isiah says, because it’s what Adams would have wanted.

“He always loved spending time with people. He was a very loving person… He loved everybody,” he said.

While the tone was upbeat, Adams’ family is still reeling from his death. Adams’ godmother LaKeva Riley said it was important for them to remember him in that parking lot.

“This is the spot where he lost his life…where he took his last breath and we just wanted him to be honored,” said Riley.

On July 16, 2022, Adams was fatally shot while running away from San Bernardino Police Officers Michael Yeun and Imran Ahmed, shortly after they arrived in an unmarked vehicle. According to police, Adams was allegedly armed. Officer Yuen shot Adams seven times, mostly in the back, according to an independent autopsy.

The family is now suing the San Bernardino Police Department— and the officers involved— for $100 million dollars. The district attorney’s office is also investigating the case.

“I want to see both of these gentlemen prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Adams’ stepfather, Audwin King.

But so far, he says, they haven’t seen justice.

At the memorial, Adams’ family holds dozens of blue balloons— his favorite color. Some people have balloons in the shapes of twos and threes. To the family, Adams is forever 23 years old, the age he was when he died. They release the balloons together, into the sky, in his honor.

