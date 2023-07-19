© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/19 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino Has Second-Highest # of Seized Guns, Movement in Tupac Shakur Case, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • San Bernardino has the second-highest number of seized guns per capita in California, following Compton.
  • San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities: diversify or die.
  • After nearly 30 years, there’s movement in the case of Tupac Shakur.
  • A new ban on flavored tobacco has early childhood services bracing for more cuts.
  • July’s heat wave continues, with temps 5 – 20 degrees above normal.
Shareen Awad
