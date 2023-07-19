KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/19 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino Has Second-Highest # of Seized Guns, Movement in Tupac Shakur Case, & More
- San Bernardino has the second-highest number of seized guns per capita in California, following Compton.
- San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities: diversify or die.
- After nearly 30 years, there’s movement in the case of Tupac Shakur.
- A new ban on flavored tobacco has early childhood services bracing for more cuts.
- July’s heat wave continues, with temps 5 – 20 degrees above normal.