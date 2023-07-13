© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/13 KVCR Midday News: Excessive Heat Advisories and Possible All-Time Records On the Way, 18th Annual Homeless World Cup, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 13, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The 18th Annual Homeless World Cup kicked off in Sacramento this weekend.
  • Californians can expect to keep their lights on and AC on during a heat wave this week.
  • California’s latest effort to get college athletes paid is stalled in the legislature after pushback from universities.
  • Excessive heat advisories are up across Southern California, with near record highs and a possible all-time record heat for deserts and mountains.
