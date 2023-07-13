KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/13 KVCR Midday News: Excessive Heat Advisories and Possible All-Time Records On the Way, 18th Annual Homeless World Cup, & More
- The 18th Annual Homeless World Cup kicked off in Sacramento this weekend.
- Californians can expect to keep their lights on and AC on during a heat wave this week.
- California’s latest effort to get college athletes paid is stalled in the legislature after pushback from universities.
- Excessive heat advisories are up across Southern California, with near record highs and a possible all-time record heat for deserts and mountains.