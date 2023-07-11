KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/11 KVCR Midday News: A.I. Focal Point of Writers’ Strike, State Budget Funds Bound for Inland Empire, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A.I. became a focal point of discussion in the Hollywood Writers’ Strike.
- More funds from the new 2023-24 state budget are bound for the Inland Empire.
- Help for mental health problems just got easier to find in California with the launch of a new podcast and the expansion the Parent & Youth Helpline.
- A new team has been formed to help animal victims of California wildfires when local veterinary resources have been exhausted.
- Judge declines to block Microsoft’s record $78 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard.