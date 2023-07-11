© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/11 KVCR Midday News: A.I. Focal Point of Writers’ Strike, State Budget Funds Bound for Inland Empire, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 11, 2023 at 1:01 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A.I. became a focal point of discussion in the Hollywood Writers’ Strike.
  • More funds from the new 2023-24 state budget are bound for the Inland Empire.
  • Help for mental health problems just got easier to find in California with the launch of a new podcast and the expansion the Parent & Youth Helpline.
  • A new team has been formed to help animal victims of California wildfires when local veterinary resources have been exhausted.
  • Judge declines to block Microsoft’s record $78 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard.
