KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/6 KVCR Midday News: Student Pilot Killed in Plane Crash Tuesday, Wildland Fires Burn Through Riverside County, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Tuesday’s fatal plane crash near French Valley Airport involved student pilot Jared Alan Newman of Temecula who was fatally injured, and three other occupants suffering minor to moderate injuries.
- Riverside County was a hotbed Wednesday for a number of wildland fires.
- The pandemic-era exemptions that allowed many students access to CalFresh food benefits without having to work 20 hours has expired.