The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/6 KVCR Midday News: Student Pilot Killed in Plane Crash Tuesday, Wildland Fires Burn Through Riverside County, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Tuesday’s fatal plane crash near French Valley Airport involved student pilot Jared Alan Newman of Temecula who was fatally injured, and three other occupants suffering minor to moderate injuries.
  • Riverside County was a hotbed Wednesday for a number of wildland fires.
  • The pandemic-era exemptions that allowed many students access to CalFresh food benefits without having to work 20 hours has expired.
Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad