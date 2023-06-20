© 2023 91.9 KVCR

6/20 KVCR Midday News: Search for Another Missing Hiker in Mt Baldy Area, From California to Texas, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Snowmelt from this winter’s heavy storms threatens significant flooding, and conservation groups are calling for large-scale restoration of wetlands to help absorb excess water.
  • The ongoing search for a missing hiker is among eight that have been done in the past few months in the Mt. Baldy area.
  • CalTrans is giving a heads up for a series of bridge improvements across Riverside County.
  • Roughly 300 people a day are making the switch from California to Texas where they can generally enjoy lower housing costs and larger living spaces.
  • The 29th Annual Idyllwild Jazz in the Pines Festival will begin July 3 at the Idyllwild Arts Academy.
