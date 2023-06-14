© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Civil rights advocates say laws need to catch up with AI technology

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published June 14, 2023 at 2:12 AM PDT

Law enforcement is increasingly using artificial intelligence to investigate crimes, but some civil rights advocates want limits on the technology.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel