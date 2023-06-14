KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/14 KVCR Midday News: ONT Passenger Volume Reaches New Altitude, Preventing Bird Death in Berkeley, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Most Southern Californians are still in a water conversation mode after one of the state’s wettest winters.
- ONT passenger volume reached new altitude in May.
- Berkeley city council approves new ordinance requiring large housing and office building projects to include materials that prevent bird death.
- The deadline for CA state lawmakers to pass a balanced state budget is tomorrow.
- Murder trial set for woman accused of driving into Vegas strip pedestrians.
- The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will host their third annual Independence Day celebrations next month.