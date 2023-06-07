Photos: Extreme Canadian wildfire smoke shrouds parts of U.S.

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
The National Weather Service has issued several air quality alerts today. Smoke from wildfire in Canada, including dozens of blazes in Quebec, is flowing south. There are alerts up in the Northeast, along the mid-Atlantic and as far south as North and South Carolina. There are air quality alerts in parts of Ohio, too.
For the past several weeks, smoke from the wildfires have been pushing into the U.S. Here are some scenes from around the U.S and Canada.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.