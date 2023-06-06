© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/6 KVCR Midday News: Health Officials Warn of M-Pox, Rare Wolverine Spotted, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A bill would tax short term rentals to generate funds for affordable housing projects.
  • California health officials are warning doctors and nurses to be on the lookout for signs of m-pox in their patients.
  • Summer break is broken for many kids in rural areas, who can become isolated once school buses stop running.
  • Wolverine spotted in California for only the second time in last 100 years.
