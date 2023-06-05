© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Common sunscreen mistakes to avoid this summer

By Allison Aubrey
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM PDT

As we head into summer, dermatologists offer some sunscreen advice. How much you apply and how often you reapply is just as important as the SPF.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Allison Aubrey