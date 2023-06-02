© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crafton Hills College Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Finkelstein Performing Arts Center

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published June 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT
Crafton Hills College
/

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez attended the Groundbreaking Ceremony at Crafton Hills College to witness the start of construction for the new Finkelstein Performing Arts Center. Lillian speaks with President of Crafton Hills College, Dr. Kevin Horan, to learn more about the new facility.

Paul Jacques, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at Crafton Hills College, shares his thoughts on the new theatre and the possibilities it holds for the program and for future students.

Construction of the new Finkelstein Performing Arts Center is set to be completed in about 24 months.

For more information about Crafton Hills College, visit craftonhills.edu

Tags
Local newseducation
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez