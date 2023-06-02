Crafton Hills College Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Finkelstein Performing Arts Center

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez attended the Groundbreaking Ceremony at Crafton Hills College to witness the start of construction for the new Finkelstein Performing Arts Center. Lillian speaks with President of Crafton Hills College, Dr. Kevin Horan, to learn more about the new facility.

Paul Jacques, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at Crafton Hills College, shares his thoughts on the new theatre and the possibilities it holds for the program and for future students.

Construction of the new Finkelstein Performing Arts Center is set to be completed in about 24 months.

For more information about Crafton Hills College, visit craftonhills.edu

