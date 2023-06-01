Loma Linda University Health Medical Residents Can Vote to Unionize

Mail-in ballots went out to Loma Linda University Health residents yesterday.

They have nearly a month to vote whether to unionize.

Last winter Loma Linda University Health officials sued to stop their efforts. A US District Court subsequently ruled to allow the election to proceed.

Kevin Hong is a third-year resident at Loma Linda University Health. At a press conference yesterday, he said that he and his colleagues have suffered abusive behavior from supervisors.

“With a union in place, we will have collective power to fight against harassment and abuse in the workplace,” said Hong.

In an email, a spokesperson for Loma Linda University Health said they believe a union is unnecessary.

Residents say they also want better working conditions and higher pay.