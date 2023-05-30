© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/30 KVCR Midday News: Grazing Goats to Prevent Wildfires, Metrolink’s Summer Day Pass, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 30, 2023 at 11:56 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Protests force rare outdoor San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting inside City Hall.
  • Sacramento County’s local governments have failed to develop a comprehensive, regional approach to tackling homelessness.
  • No kidding: California overtime law threatens use of grazing goats to prevent wildfires.
  • Metrolink’s weekday Summer Day pass returns today through September 1. Details at metrolinktrains.com/summer-pass
Local news
Shareen Awad
