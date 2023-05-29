KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Gerry Holmes is the NPR managing editor for enterprise and planning. He leads, plans, and coordinates NPR's long-form journalism in collaboration with NPR's reporting desks, radio shows, and digital platforms. Prior to this role, Holmes was a deputy managing editor for NPR News from 2013-2017, leading and coordinating the newsroom in the 24-hour daily news cycle.