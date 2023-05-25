© 2023 91.9 KVCR

5/25 KVCR Midday News: Menifee’s All Electric Housing, North Big Bear Landscape Restoration Project Underway, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • First residents move in Menifee’s all-electric housing development.
  • A small grass fire Wednesday underneath the 215 in Riverside was quickly knocked down and is suspected to be a result of transient activity.
  • The North Big Bear Landscape Restoration Project will protect 13,000 acres between Big Bear Dam and Baldwin Lake.
  • California lawmakers are wrestling with how to respond to the fentanyl crisis as deaths continue to climb.
