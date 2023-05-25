KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/25 KVCR Midday News: Menifee’s All Electric Housing, North Big Bear Landscape Restoration Project Underway, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- First residents move in Menifee’s all-electric housing development.
- A small grass fire Wednesday underneath the 215 in Riverside was quickly knocked down and is suspected to be a result of transient activity.
- The North Big Bear Landscape Restoration Project will protect 13,000 acres between Big Bear Dam and Baldwin Lake.
- California lawmakers are wrestling with how to respond to the fentanyl crisis as deaths continue to climb.