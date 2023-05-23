© 2023 91.9 KVCR

5/23 KVCR Midday News: More Funding for Multi-Family Housing in CA, Dangerous Flows for American River, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 23, 2023 at 1:17 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A new survey of 25,000 high school seniors finds 74% say they want to go to college, but only 66% expect to enroll.
  • Officials are warning people to stay away from the American River, which has seen higher than usual flows lately.
  • A body found in a Moreno Valley field was identified as 16-year-old Jordan Caoile; no foul play was suspected.
  • A second round of funding is being made available to build multi-family affordable housing in California.
