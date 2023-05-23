KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/23 KVCR Midday News: More Funding for Multi-Family Housing in CA, Dangerous Flows for American River, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A new survey of 25,000 high school seniors finds 74% say they want to go to college, but only 66% expect to enroll.
- Officials are warning people to stay away from the American River, which has seen higher than usual flows lately.
- A body found in a Moreno Valley field was identified as 16-year-old Jordan Caoile; no foul play was suspected.
- A second round of funding is being made available to build multi-family affordable housing in California.