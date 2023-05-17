May 17: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Victor Collado from H & S Transport to join us.

Victor Collado

Thank you for inviting me.

Yvette

Share a little bit about your story with us, Victor.

Victor

My story started in Mexico. I had four other brothers. My dad died when I was eight years old. I was the oldest one. My brothers were six, four and two. When I came of age at seventeen, eighteen years, I just immigrate to this country. I was just planning to come for one year and then go back. But after a year, my brothers, they just call me and they say we just want to go too. And a year after my family, brother, they come in in and then my other brothers. And then we stay, you know, and I just like this country. And I just stayed.

Yvette

And you're still here and you're very successful. So please talk about what inspired you to go into logistics and transportation.

Victor

My younger brother, they started driving the trucking and they used to go to trucking school. He started in 96, I believe. He got his driver's license and started working with a company like a driver. And a year after my other brother he just get his license. And when he got his license, after six months, he decided to buy a truck. And my other brother he just buy another truck. And they motivated two years, to get my license too. By the 99 year after I decided to buy a truck. Because my brothers there was already in the business with their own trucks. So, he's working local, and uh, we just decided to start moving around the country, not just local. To you know, just moving to the 48 states around the country. With just one or two trucks it is hard for us getting loads directly with the company. So, the reason we just buy another truck in 99, or I remember, 2000 is because we just, you know, we wanted to just get loads directly with the customer, not, not with the brokers.

Yvette

Wonderful. So how many trucks did you start with? And how many do you have today?

Victor

We started with three trucks at the beginning. And we now we have more like 50 or 60 trucks.

Yvette

Please share a little bit about what you like best about working in transportation.

Victor

Before we just moving to this country, I remember my uncles. They just always been in transportation. Not with the big trucks, but with those six wheeler and 10 wheelers. So, sometime we just uh, ride with them before we just move to this country. One of my uncles, he would just buy fruit and vegetables directly from the farmer, southern Mexico. We just brought it to the market. And just at the sale, we just move it to the to the big market in Mexico City. And I see how they’re just moving it, and how they’re just working. And that's the reason you know, when we just started here in the United States. I like it, to just, when we were just beginning to be truck drivers. That's why I like it.

Yvette

Are there many career opportunities in logistics and transportation?

Victor

Oh, yes, absolutely. There is a lot of opportunities for the young people, especially with the new technology. That's what I share with, you know, with my, I have a couple of kids. One of those, my son, he's involved in the warehousing business. And he's working with us in the company. He's still learning, but it's good. He's still in school. There's a lot of opportunities, not only the warehousing people. It's customer service, dispatch, and the drivers. And there is there is a lot of opportunities for the for the future, and especially with the new technology. That's why we need the younger people you know.

Yvette

I love that. So, what do you say to those looking to start a business as an immigrant?

Victor

Have in your mind, “you can do it.” And always try, not because here to say, “no because it's gonna be hard or I don't have these tools or everything.” No, in this country, that's what they just call this the country of opportunities because if you’re just planning to do something. Just do it. And you will get it.

Yvette

And you will be successful.

Victor

You will be successful. Exactly.

Yvette

Oh Victor, thank you so much for sharing your story.

Victor Collado

Thank you for inviting us.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News I'm Yvette Walker.