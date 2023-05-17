© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/17 KVCR Midday News: 'Operation Consequences' Results in SB County, CA’s Homeownership Rates Continue to Decline, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT
midday_news_purple_wildflowers.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California’s homeownership rate continues to decline, especially among younger adults.
  • During the past 6 weeks of ‘Operation Consequences’, sheriff’s investigators rounded up forty suspected felons and seized 28 firearms in San Bernardino County.
  • Seventeen-year-olds would get the right to vote under a proposal making its way through the state’s Legislature.
  • A new study looks at how communities in and around wildfire prone areas can build homes safely and affordably.
  • The Ontario Museum History & Art presents Culture Fest 2023, May 20 from 6-9pm.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad