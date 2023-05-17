KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/17 KVCR Midday News: 'Operation Consequences' Results in SB County, CA’s Homeownership Rates Continue to Decline, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California’s homeownership rate continues to decline, especially among younger adults.
- During the past 6 weeks of ‘Operation Consequences’, sheriff’s investigators rounded up forty suspected felons and seized 28 firearms in San Bernardino County.
- Seventeen-year-olds would get the right to vote under a proposal making its way through the state’s Legislature.
- A new study looks at how communities in and around wildfire prone areas can build homes safely and affordably.
- The Ontario Museum History & Art presents Culture Fest 2023, May 20 from 6-9pm.