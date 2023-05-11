The Fairplex in Pomona Hosts 101st LA County Fair Through May 29

The Pomona Fairplex is hosting the 101st LA County Fair now through May 29. Lillian Vasquez speaks with Renee Hernandez, Director of Communications at the Fairplex, who shares more about the fair and this year’s attractions.

The LA County Fair is open now through May 29, Thursdays through Sundays and Memorial Day at the Fairplex in Pomona. Tickets purchased online are at a discounted price.

For more information, visit lacountyfair.com