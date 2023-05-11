© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Fairplex in Pomona Hosts 101st LA County Fair Through May 29

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published May 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM PDT
Spring into fair.png

The Pomona Fairplex is hosting the 101st LA County Fair now through May 29. Lillian Vasquez speaks with Renee Hernandez, Director of Communications at the Fairplex, who shares more about the fair and this year’s attractions.

The LA County Fair is open now through May 29, Thursdays through Sundays and Memorial Day at the Fairplex in Pomona. Tickets purchased online are at a discounted price.

For more information, visit lacountyfair.com

Tags
Local news
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez