© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/11 KVCR Midday News: UC Riverside’s New Plant Research Building Testing Drought-Resistant Rice, CA Public School Enrollment Down, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM PDT
midday_news_ucr.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • At UC Riverside’s new Plant Research 1 building, they’re testing how to grow rice to withstand drought and flooding in India and growing new cowpea plants to send to Africa.
  • Regional patterns have emerged as enrollments in California’s public schools has fallen for 6th straight year.
  • There’s a growing movement to plant more trees on school campuses to provide shade.
  • Road improvements are underway in Idyllwild to repair potholes.
  • Local college students are encouraged to apply for CalFresh before June.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad