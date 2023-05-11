KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/11 KVCR Midday News: UC Riverside’s New Plant Research Building Testing Drought-Resistant Rice, CA Public School Enrollment Down, & More
- At UC Riverside’s new Plant Research 1 building, they’re testing how to grow rice to withstand drought and flooding in India and growing new cowpea plants to send to Africa.
- Regional patterns have emerged as enrollments in California’s public schools has fallen for 6th straight year.
- There’s a growing movement to plant more trees on school campuses to provide shade.
- Road improvements are underway in Idyllwild to repair potholes.
- Local college students are encouraged to apply for CalFresh before June.