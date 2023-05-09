© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is set to return to Washington Tuesday following an absence

By Susan Davis,
Lexie Schapitl
Published May 9, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein talks to a reporter on her way to a vote on Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein talks to a reporter on her way to a vote on Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office confirms the California Democrat will return to the Senate Tuesday evening after a prolonged absence as she recovered from shingles.

Feinstein, 89, last voted in mid-February, and several Democrats recently called on her to resign before her term is up, including California Rep. Ro Khanna.

Her absence was severely noted in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has set a goal of surpassing the number of federal judges confirmed under former President Donald Trump.

Feinstein requested a temporary replacement on the committee while she recovered, but Senate Republicans blocked Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's effort to do so.

On the news of Feinstein's return, Schumer said he is "glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work. After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it's clear she's back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis
Lexie Schapitl
Lexie Schapitl is a production assistant with NPR's Washington Desk, where she produces radio pieces and digital content. She also reports from the field and assists with production of the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Lexie Schapitl