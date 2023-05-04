KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/4 KVCR Midday News: RCOE Celebrates Educators, Snow and Rain Back with a Vengeance in May, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Riverside County Office of Education held its annual “Celebrating Our Educators” luncheon May 2, recognizing district nominees and 2023 Riverside County Educators of the Year.
- A former Jurupa Unified School District teacher has filed a civil rights lawsuit, alleging she was dismissed because of her religious beliefs.
- Winter weather is in full effect in May, with snow in the mountains and rain in the valley.