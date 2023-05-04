© 2023 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/4 KVCR Midday News: RCOE Celebrates Educators, Snow and Rain Back with a Vengeance in May, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT
Midday News - Snow Covered SB Peak.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Riverside County Office of Education held its annual “Celebrating Our Educators” luncheon May 2, recognizing district nominees and 2023 Riverside County Educators of the Year.
  • A former Jurupa Unified School District teacher has filed a civil rights lawsuit, alleging she was dismissed because of her religious beliefs.
  • Winter weather is in full effect in May, with snow in the mountains and rain in the valley.
