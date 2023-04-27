KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/27 KVCR Midday News: Nob Fire Cause Not Determined, SoCal Counties Expecting Increases in Homelessness This Year, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Wednesday’s fire in the San Bernardino National Forest burned through 200 acres of thick brush in a remote area northwest of Lytle Creek.
- San Bernardino and several other Southern California counties are expecting increases in homelessness this year, which may be partly attributed to the highest ever number of volunteers for the count.
- Staff for California state lawmakers would be allowed to unionize under a bill that cleared its first legislative hurdle yesterday.
- Legislation advancing at the State Capitol would add human trafficking of minors to the list of crimes serious enough to be a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law.
- Punishment or prevention: California debates fentanyl crisis.