The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/27 KVCR Midday News: Nob Fire Cause Not Determined, SoCal Counties Expecting Increases in Homelessness This Year, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM PDT
midday_news_-_farm_land.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Wednesday’s fire in the San Bernardino National Forest burned through 200 acres of thick brush in a remote area northwest of Lytle Creek.
  • San Bernardino and several other Southern California counties are expecting increases in homelessness this year, which may be partly attributed to the highest ever number of volunteers for the count.
  • Staff for California state lawmakers would be allowed to unionize under a bill that cleared its first legislative hurdle yesterday.
  • Legislation advancing at the State Capitol would add human trafficking of minors to the list of crimes serious enough to be a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law.
  • Punishment or prevention: California debates fentanyl crisis.
Shareen Awad
