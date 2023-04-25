KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/25 KVCR Midday News: New Bill Would Make It Illegal to Remove VIN on Catalytic Converters, Metrolink Double-Track Project Funding, & More
- A new bill in the California state Legislature would make it illegal to remove a VIN that has been placed on a catalytic converter.
- Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis has announced her candidacy for governor in the 2026 election.
- Surprise ambulance bills are the target of a new measure in the California state Legislature, prohibiting ambulance providers from sending a patient a bill beyond the in-network cost-sharing amount.
- An infusion of money will help fund a double-track project along Metrolink’s 91/Perris Valley Line.
- Westbound SR 210 55-hour directional freeway closure in Redlands and Highland will take effect Fri, April 28 at 1pm through Monday, May 1 at 5am.