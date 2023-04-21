© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Award Nonprofits That Empower Indigenous Communities

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published April 21, 2023 at 9:08 AM PDT
forging new.png

On April 18, KVCR's Lillian Vasquez attended the 13th Annual Forging Hope Yawa’ Awards presented by The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The Yawa’ Awards recognized four nonprofits for their work in education, healthcare, essential services, and empowering Indigenous communities.

Lynn Valbuena, Chairperson of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, explained what Yawa’ means and the significance of the hand-crafted awards given to the recipients.

The California Indian Museum and Cultural Center was one of the non-profits to receive an award. Nicole Lim, Executive Director, shares more about the museum and its mission.

Michele Alaniz is the Director of Children’s Services Center for Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare, who also received an award.

The other two honorees at the Yawa’ Awards were Walking Shield, who offer programs to improve the quality of life for Native American families through shelter, healthcare, and educational assistance. And the Academy for Grassroots Organizations who work with other non-profits to develop leaders who change lives.

Chairperson Lynn Valbuena remembers her childhood and the importance of giving back.

For more information about the nonprofits that were awarded, visit:

CIMCC – Weaving Native Culture Into The Future

Casa Colina Hospital & Centers for Healthcare | Pomona, CA

Walking Shield | Your contribution can make a life!

Home - AcademyGO

Tags
Local news
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez