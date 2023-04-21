The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Award Nonprofits That Empower Indigenous Communities

On April 18, KVCR's Lillian Vasquez attended the 13th Annual Forging Hope Yawa’ Awards presented by The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The Yawa’ Awards recognized four nonprofits for their work in education, healthcare, essential services, and empowering Indigenous communities.

Lynn Valbuena, Chairperson of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, explained what Yawa’ means and the significance of the hand-crafted awards given to the recipients.

The California Indian Museum and Cultural Center was one of the non-profits to receive an award. Nicole Lim, Executive Director, shares more about the museum and its mission.

Michele Alaniz is the Director of Children’s Services Center for Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare, who also received an award.

The other two honorees at the Yawa’ Awards were Walking Shield, who offer programs to improve the quality of life for Native American families through shelter, healthcare, and educational assistance. And the Academy for Grassroots Organizations who work with other non-profits to develop leaders who change lives.

Chairperson Lynn Valbuena remembers her childhood and the importance of giving back.

