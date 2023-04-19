April 18: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latin o led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Celena from Eastern Coachella Valley for Change. Thank you so much for joining us, Celina.

Celina Avalos

Thank you so much for having me here. Yvette it's so great to be here.

Yvette Walker

Beautiful Celina. Well, Eastern Coachella Valley for Change is such a remarkable organization. Please share a bit about how Eastern Coachella Valley for Change was established.

Celina Avalos

Eastern Coachella Valley for change or ECV for Change for short. We were founded in 2020 by young Latino professionals who returned to the eastern Coachella Valley to give back. We were all middle school, high school peers and eventually went off to college. And based on our own lived experiences growing up and attending public schools in the eastern Coachella Valley, we knew that after we graduated, there were still certain gaps missing. And we kept thinking about what really helped us, not only be able to attend a four university, but also be able to graduate from a four year university. And a key part of that was mentorship. So, thinking about mentorship really shaped what ECV for Change would become. And we are a team of first generation college graduates and community advocates. And essentially, we built ECV for Change to guide the next generation of Coachella Valley youth so that they can realize their full potential.

Yvette Walker

Please share and talk a little bit about Eastern Coachella Valley's mission.

Celina Avalos

Our mission is to empower students and their families through higher education, civic engagement and leadership development to remove systemic barriers and improve the quality of life in the eastern Coachella Valley. And essentially, with these three pillars focused on leadership development, civic engagement, and higher education, shaped the different services that we provide to the community, from mentorship to direct services. They're truly shaped by that, by those three pillars.

Yvette Walker

Beautiful. So, Celina, can you talk about a specific family or student that Eastern Coachella Valley for Change was able to assist?

Celina Avalos

Yeah, there's a lot of different moments that have really been rewarding. There's two different moments. The first one is 2021. We recently launched, we were initially just a mentorship program. And then at the very start of the pandemic, we saw a majority of the farm working families not receiving the support that they needed. (We initiated a) crowdfunding campaign through GoFundMe. And through that we were able to raise over $15,000 to provide food and PPE to farm working families. They were so grateful for the support that we were providing. And most recently, we've also launched our college application workshops, and just getting to work directly with the students that have a drive to continue higher education. We've been able to hear about their stories. They're wise, and beautiful.

Yvette Walker

And so, with that said, Celina, how can the community support you and connect with your resources?

Celina Avalos

That's such a great question. Because right now we rely on the donations that people provide. So, we would really appreciate it folks that are able to donate and contribute financially contribute to our mission. This will really help us in providing more direct services to students and their families in the eastern Coachella Valley. So that's one way that they can support us. So, feel free to check out our website at ecvforchange.org where folks that want to connect with us can send us an email, or if students that need support when they're applying to colleges, or just any general educational advice. We're essentially there.

Yvette Walker

Beautiful, and I just want to hit on one point because uh, one very good point of why it is that you do everything is the why, as you said. So please, Celina share a little bit about what your why is.

Celina Avalos

For me, there's a lot of different factors that contributed to why and again, it all brings me back to the eastern Coachella Valley. I came here when I was only four years old, and I'm also the proud daughter of former farm working parents, and it's truly shaped the way I’ve viewed and interacted with public policy and education and a lot of different issues.

Yvette Walker

So that's beautiful. Thank you so much for being with us today, Celina!

Celina Avalos

Of course. Thank you so much!

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/latinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy, hemos invitado a Celena del Este de Coachella Valley for Change. Muchas gracias por acompañarnos, Celina.

Celina Avalos

Muchas gracias por tenerme aquí. Yvette es genial estar aquí.

Yvette Walker

Hermosa Celina. Bueno, Eastern Coachella Valley for Change es una organización extraordinaria. Comparta un poco sobre cómo se estableció el Este de Coachella Valley for Change.

Celina Avalos

Este de Coachella Valley para el cambio o ECV para el cambio para abreviar. Fuimos fundados en 2020 por jóvenes profesionales latinos que regresaron al este del Valle de Coachella para retribuir. Todos éramos compañeros de secundaria y preparatoria y finalmente fuimos a la universidad. Y en base a nuestras propias experiencias vividas al crecer y asistir a escuelas públicas en el este del Valle de Coachella, sabíamos que después de graduarnos, todavía faltaban ciertas brechas. Y seguimos pensando en lo que realmente nos ayudó, no solo poder asistir a una universidad de cuatro años, sino también poder graduarnos de una universidad de cuatro años. Y una parte clave de eso fue la tutoría. Entonces, pensar en la tutoría realmente dio forma a lo que se convertiría ECV for Change. Y somos un equipo de graduados universitarios de primera generación y defensores de la comunidad. Y esencialmente, construimos ECV for Change para guiar a la próxima generación de jóvenes de Coachella Valley para que puedan desarrollar todo su potencial.

Yvette Walker

Comparta y hable un poco sobre la misión de Eastern Coachella Valley.

Celina Avalos

Nuestra misión es empoderar a los estudiantes y sus familias a través de la educación superior, el compromiso cívico y el desarrollo de liderazgo para eliminar las barreras sistémicas y mejorar la calidad de vida en el este del Valle de Coachella. Y, esencialmente, con estos tres pilares centrados en el desarrollo del liderazgo, el compromiso cívico y la educación superior, dieron forma a los diferentes servicios que brindamos a la comunidad, desde la tutoría hasta los servicios directos. Están realmente formados por eso, por esos tres pilares.

Yvette Walker

Hermoso. Entonces, Celina, ¿puede hablar sobre una familia o estudiante específico que Eastern Coachella Valley for Change pudo ayudar?

Celina Avalos

Sí, hay muchos momentos diferentes que realmente han sido gratificantes. Hay dos momentos diferentes. El primero es 2021. Lo lanzamos recientemente, inicialmente éramos solo un programa de tutoría. Y luego, al comienzo de la pandemia, vimos que la mayoría de las familias trabajadoras agrícolas no recibían el apoyo que necesitaban. (Iniciamos una) campaña de financiación colectiva a través de GoFundMe. Y a través de eso pudimos recaudar más de $15,000 para proporcionar alimentos y PPE a familias trabajadoras agrícolas. Estaban muy agradecidos por el apoyo que les brindábamos. Y más recientemente, también lanzamos nuestros talleres de solicitud de ingreso a la universidad y comenzamos a trabajar directamente con los estudiantes que tienen un impulso para continuar la educación superior. Hemos podido escuchar sus historias. Son sabios y hermosos.

Yvette Walker

Entonces, dicho esto, Celina, ¿cómo puede la comunidad apoyarte y conectarse con tus recursos?

Celina Avalos

Esa es una gran pregunta. Porque en este momento dependemos de las donaciones que brinda la gente. Entonces, realmente apreciaríamos que las personas que puedan donar y contribuir financieramente contribuyan a nuestra misión. Esto realmente nos ayudará a brindar servicios más directos a los estudiantes y sus familias en el este del Valle de Coachella. Así que esa es una forma en que pueden apoyarnos. Por lo tanto, siéntase libre de visitar nuestro sitio web en ecvforchange.org donde las personas que quieran conectarse con nosotros pueden enviarnos un correo electrónico, o si los estudiantes necesitan apoyo cuando solicitan ingreso a las universidades, o simplemente cualquier consejo educativo general. Estamos esencialmente allí.

Yvette Walker

Hermoso, y solo quiero llegar a un punto porque, eh, un muy buen punto de por qué haces todo es el por qué, como dijiste. Entonces, por favor, Celina comparte un poco sobre cuál es tu por qué.

Celina Avalos

Para mí, hay muchos factores diferentes que contribuyeron a por qué y, nuevamente, todo me lleva de vuelta al este del Valle de Coachella. Vine aquí cuando tenía solo cuatro años, y también soy la orgullosa hija de padres que trabajaban en el campo, y realmente ha moldeado la forma en que he visto e interactuado con la política pública y la educación y muchos temas diferentes.

Yvette Walker

Eso es hermoso. ¡Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Celina!

Celina Avalos

Por supuesto. ¡Muchas gracias!

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/latinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo de CIELO Fund en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.

