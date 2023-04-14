Mike Farrell of M*A*S*H Fame Stars in Dr. Keeling’s Curve for Earth Day Weekend

For Earth Day weekend, actor Mike Farrell, known for playing Captain BJ Hunnicutt on the television series M*A*S*H, will put on a one-man stage show at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, in Dr. Keeling’s Curve. He plays Dr. Charles David Keeling, whose work on carbon dioxide measurement at Caltech in the mid 1950s gave the world its first early warnings of the dangers of climate change. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez spoke with Mike Farrell about the role, and the responsibility of carrying a 75-minute production alone.

Dr. Keeling’s Curve is April 21 – 23 at the Sierra Madre Playhouse in Sierra Madre. For tickets and information, visit sierramadreplayhouse.org