How online influencers are changing the boxing world

By Gus Contreras,
Erika Ryan
Published April 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT

NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with writer Will Coldwell about the rise of social media influencers in the boxing ring — and how that might be changing the sport.

Gus Contreras
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.