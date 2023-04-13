Scores turn out for a vigil in Lousville to honor 5 people killed in mass shooting

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
Ryan Van Velzer has told stories of people surviving floods in Thailand, record-breaking heat in Arizona and Hurricane Irma in South Florida. He has worked for The Arizona Republic, The Associated Press and The South Florida Sun Sentinel in addition to working as a travel reporter in Central America and Southeast Asia. Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Ryan is happy to finally live in a city that has four seasons.