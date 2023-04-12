April 12: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we have invited Frank Montes from HCSB (Hispanic Coalition of Small Businesses). Thank you so much for being with us today, Frank.

Frank Montes

Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Wonderful. So,please, Frank, let's jump right into it and share a little bit about your background.

Frank Montes

Raised in Southern California. I lived in Southern California till I was like 13 years old, and we moved to the Inland Empire following the cheaper rents. I ended up in Fontana. In Fontana for the past 40 years, where I have my business. Today I have two sons, two granddaughters, and my two sons run the company.

Yvette Walker

Now, that is remarkable. Well, it sounds like a natural segue to founding Hispanic Coalition of Small Businesses.

Frank Montes

Yes. So, the Hispanic Coalition of Small Businesses started with an idea that I had, as soon as I finished my terms as chairman of the board of the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. There was a need here in the Inland Empire, also in Southern California, to bring a coalition of minority business organizations together, and (it) came together. So, we can all advocate for our small businesses, but an organization with emphasis on the Latino community.

Yvette Walker

Please talk a little bit about the unique challenges and opportunities that exist in the Hispanic business world with Hispanic business owners.

Frank Montes

Well, I mean, there's quite a few challenges now. As you know, with COVID, the whole dynamics of small businesses changed. Small business will never be the same. A lot of people went out of business. They’re home based now. Those are the challenges, not just the Latino community, but all small businesses face. The Latino community now are facing a lot of challenges, just because what's been happening nationally. You know, a lot of the anti-Latino sentiments that are out there do impact our small businesses, you know, and it impacts the way we are looked at from our community.

Yvette Walker

How does HCSB support the business community?

Frank Montes

What we do is advocacy. A lot of the work we do is behind the scenes. A lot of the community never sees it. As far as making sure that certain bills that are coming through the legislative branch, we give input or try to kill it, because there's unforeseen negative impacts that happen after the bills are passed. So, we go in there, and we give input, and also we sponsor bills that are pro business friendly. But what we're doing now is to give access to contracts and opportunities to our Latino small businesses. We are focused now on the jobs of the future, because the Latino community is always playing catch up.

Yvette Walker

Please talk a little bit about your programs.

Frank Montes

Well, we do procurement training. So now we have a program that's year round, getting them loan ready, contract ready. You know, making sure that capability statements are ready. And then we also have events where we bring in actors, corporate leaders, elected leaders in the Latino community… Two-fold: to hear what they're going to do with the time they have. Give opportunities to our small businesses, but also inspire folks in the audience. And then also the workforce development. Right now, there's a lack of a workforce. Every small business is looking for someone. Plus, the supply chain issue. That's hurting our small businesses more than COVID at this moment.

Yvette Walker

So how can people in the community best support Latino based businesses?

Frank Montes

Shop at those Latino businesses. Support them. When you support a local small business, you're supporting your community.

Yvette Walker

Absolutely. So, what do you enjoy most with your efforts alongside Hispanic Coalition of Small Businesses?

Frank Montes

The one thing that gets me going is when I speak to small business owners, and they're almost in tears with the challenges they have. Or when I talk to them, and I'm able to connect them with somebody with programs that we have. And you see the joy and you see their hearts lifted, and it's that light at the end of the tunnel.

Yvette Walker

How can people connect with you and HCSB?

Frank Montes They can go to our website, www.hcsb-us.org

Yvette Walker

Beautiful. So where do you see HCSB, five to 10 years from now, Frank?

Frank Montes

In the same area we are now, with our small businesses. What we want to do is continue the growth of our small businesses. If we continue the growth of our small businesses, our organization grows. We can only grow as much as our small businesses grow.

Yvette Walker

That is wonderful. That is so wonderful. Thank you so much for being with us today. Frank, it's been a distinct pleasure.

Frank Montes

Thank you. Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Wonderful. So, join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR news. I'm Yvette Walker.