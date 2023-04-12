© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A signed pair of Air Jordans sold for $2.2 million at auction

Published April 12, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

So you think you're a sneakerhead? Yesterday, a signed pair of Air Jordan 13s worn by Air Jordan himself sold at a Sotheby's auction for a record-breaking $2.2 million. He wore the red-and-black J's in 1998 during one of his NBA finals runs. Twenty-five years later, they're still in pristine condition. An auction house employee said, it looks like Michael took them off his feet yesterday. Maybe he bought them to put them back on?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.