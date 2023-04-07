© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/7/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published April 7, 2023 at 8:18 AM PDT
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. We are learning more about how San Bernardino failed to comply with state law in its plan to redevelop the defunct Carousel Mall.
2. An appeals court has thrown out part of the environmental report for a housing development near the San Jacinto Wildlife Preserve.
3. Three supervisors in the Redlands Police Department are accused of covering up evidence of sexual misconduct in the agency.
4. And lastly, Moreno Valley is being sued over a parking lot it approved near March Air Reserve Base runway that officials say could jeopardize use of the runways.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

