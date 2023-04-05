© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/5 KVCR Midday News: Red Dye in Peeps Linked to Cancer & ADHD, CA Officials Conduct Snow Survey, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM PDT
Shareen Awad
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Pink and purple Peeps are popular Easter treats, but contain red dye number 3, which has been linked to cancer and ADHD.
  • Riverside Fire Department Captain Tim Strack, who was president of Riverside City Firefighter’s Association Local 1067, has died.
  • Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural Restoration painting begins.
  • California officials conducted another snow survey Monday and found that statewide snowpack levels are more than double the ravage for April, so it’s important the state takes advantage.
  • Some of the year’s warmest weather is ahead.
