4/5 KVCR Midday News: Red Dye in Peeps Linked to Cancer & ADHD, CA Officials Conduct Snow Survey, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Pink and purple Peeps are popular Easter treats, but contain red dye number 3, which has been linked to cancer and ADHD.
- Riverside Fire Department Captain Tim Strack, who was president of Riverside City Firefighter’s Association Local 1067, has died.
- Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural Restoration painting begins.
- California officials conducted another snow survey Monday and found that statewide snowpack levels are more than double the ravage for April, so it’s important the state takes advantage.
- Some of the year’s warmest weather is ahead.